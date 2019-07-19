Woman TRS ward member arrested for thrashing traffic constable in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): A woman TRS ward member and her family members have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a traffic constable on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Syed Muhammada Begum, Moulali area 138 division TRS ward member, her husband Syed Gafar, their two sons Mohd Majeed, Syed Sadiq and her son-in-law Mohd Ghouse.

According to police, a traffic Constable while regulating duty at Moulali arch noticed three persons riding on a two-wheeler and immediately recorded the same in his camera. However, soon after the three persons returned with some others including a female who started arguing with the constable.

The woman allegedly hit the constable with her footwear. The four others also thrashed him. The women forcibly took the camera from the constable and left from the spot.

"A case was registered under the relevant section of IPC in the Malkajgiri police station and all the five accused persons have been arrested," said police. (ANI)

