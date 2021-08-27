Woman trying to cross border into Bangladesh nabbed by BSF, claims got trapped in sex racket

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], August 27(ANI): Border Security Force apprehended a Bangladeshi woman on Friday for trying to cross the International boundary illegally from Nadia district of West Bengal.

On the basis of information received from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, vigilant troops of border outpost-Hazrakhal of 08 Battalion, BSF detained a Bangladeshi woman identified as Noor Fatima Khatoon (fictitious name) (age 23 years) while she was trying to go to Bangladesh from India. Fatima is a resident of district Narail in Bangladesh.

During preliminary questioning, Noor Fatima Khatoon revealed that she was married in childhood and got divorced two years ago. A friend of her named Roopa got her in touch with an unknown Bangladeshi tout who promised to get her work in a parlour in Delhi, due to which she came to India with her.



She claimed that after coming to India, she was handed it over to another person who took her to Delhi and was forced into prostitution against her will in the Munrika area in Delhi.

After that, she fled to Hyderabad with the help of her friend Roopa, but she was also made to do the prostitution work there.She came to Nashik in search of good work, but she had to face similar situations.

She further informed the BSF, that she got in touch with Abuthali Mandal, a resident of Barasat of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal through a call from a wrong number and he agreed to marry her. With his help, she came to Kolkata.

She decided to return to Bangladesh, to meet her unwell mother and her children, she informed the BSF. (ANI)

