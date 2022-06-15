Woman who came to Mumbai in search of job gang-raped; 4 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): A 19-year-old married woman, who came to Mumbai in search of a job, was allegedly gang-raped in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

In this matter, the Mumbai Police have arrested four people so far.

Mumbai Police official confirmed the development and said on Tuesday, "A 19-year-old married woman who came to Mumbai in search of a job was gang-raped in Kurla area of Mumbai. The Nehru Nagar police has registered a case and arrested four accused in the matter."



According to the information received from the police, the victim woman is a resident of Kolkata and had come to Mumbai along with her relative in search of a job in March.

The woman told the police that her relative along with three others raped her. A case has been filed in the Nehru Nagar Police Station.

The Police is investigating the matter. (ANI)

