Woman who committed suicide was not raped: Jaipur Police

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): The woman who committed suicide by setting herself ablaze outside a police station here on Sunday, was not raped, police said on Monday.

"She went with her relative to various places like Udaipur, Delhi, Ajmer, Nainital, Delhi over a period of time. We enquired from the staff of the hotels and guest houses they stayed, we also checked the CCTV footages, all the investigation till now suggests that she was not raped," said Anand Srivastava, Jaipur Commissioner of Police (CP).

The woman went to Vaishali Nagar police station on Sunday with her 12-year-old son looking for the officer investigating a case of rape she had filed against her relative on June 5. However, after not finding him there, she walked out of the police station and set herself ablaze.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by the police personnel but could not be saved.

"What came to the fore in the investigation done till now doesn't establish her claim (of rape). The hotel staff at various places they stayed said neither did they see anything unusual nor did the woman complain about anything. Moreover, her 12-year-old son accompanied them at Udaipur, Delhi and Ajmer and stayed with them in the same room," Srivastava said.

No arrest has been made so far, and further investigation is underway (ANI)

