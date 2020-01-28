Woman who died because of poisoned food in Vrindavan may have been murdered: Police

Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): As things are unfolding, police on Monday did not rule out the possibility of a murder angle in the "suicide" committed by a woman here.

It was reported earlier that a woman -- Mamta Mishra, 40 -- died after eating poisoned food. She had gone to a hotel with a man named Shauji Khan. It turned out that the man was not her husband as was thought earlier.

This revelation was made when the actual husband and family members of the deceased reached Vrindavan.

"Mamta had left for New Delhi from Bihar but how did she reach Vrindavan is a mystery," said Mamta's husband.

"The woman had come to Vrindavan earlier as well with a man. The woman had died because of eating poisoned food. Police are interrogating Khan in which it came to light that the woman knew the man for the last three years. Police are investigating that both the persons ate the poisoned food or the woman was lured into eating that food by the man," Shalabh Mathur, SSP, said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

