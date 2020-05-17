Woman who returned to Goa in special train from Delhi tests positive for COVID-19

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 17 (ANI): Goa Government on Sunday informed that a woman who returned to the state in a special train from Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19 during rapid testing.

The woman returned to the state on May 16 in a special train from Delhi.

"A woman who returned to Goa on a special train from Delhi yesterday has tested positive for COVID-19 during rapid testing. So far, three passengers who have returned from Delhi have tested positive," said the state government.

The government stated that test of 56 people are still underway.

With the highest-ever spike of close to 5,000 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has crossed 90,000 on Sunday. (ANI)

