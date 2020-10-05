Woman worker dies after debris falls from under-construction floor at Tirupati's SVIMS COVID hospital

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): A woman worker died at Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) COVID hospital on Sunday night after debris from an under-construction floor fell on her. Two more COVID-19 infected patients admitted to the hospital have also been injured.

As per the hospital, the debris fell on a woman worker Radhika, and two other persons. Radhika was critically injured, so she was shifted to SVIMS Emergency service but by then she died.

Chittoor district Joint Collector (development) V Veerabrahmam, visited the hospital to inspect the situation. He said that appropriate action will be taken in the case.



BJP spokesperson Bhanuprakash Reddy also visited the hospital and met the victims.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas, on the order of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased, and Rs 2 lakh each for the injured persons.

Srinivas has also ordered Andhra Pradesh State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Chairman Dr B Chandrasekhar Reddy to hold a detailed inquiry into the matter and submit a report in this regard. The minister also ordered SVIMS Hospital's director Vengamma to take appropriate precautions about construction on the hospital premises. (ANI)

