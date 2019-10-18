Woman's body packed inside a suitcase found in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A woman's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Bawana area in outer North District, police said on Friday.



Police said prima facie it appeared that she was murdered 3-4 days back.



DCP Outer North Gaurav Sharma said, "A PCR call regarding a dead body in a bag near society stand Pooth was received at Police Station Bawana."



"On inspection, the body of a female aged 30 years was found packed in a suitcase. Her clothes were intact. Apparently no injuries were visible," the DCP said.



"A detailed inspection will be done. Efforts are being made to identify the body. A case is being registered," he added. (ANI)

