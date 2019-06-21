Woman's headless body found near Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam)[India], June 20 (ANI): The headless body of a woman has been recovered near the Kamakhya Temple at the Neelachal Hills here on Wednesday, triggering suspicion about human sacrifice.

According to police, various materials including flowers, incense sticks used to offer prayers have been found near the body.

"The act seems to have been done out of superstition and a detailed investigation in the matter is underway. CCTVs will be installed in the area to ensure safety in the area," Devraj Upadhyay, Joint Commissioner of Police said.

The incident comes a few days ahead of the biggest annual religious fare, Ambubachi Mela, which is slated to be held on June 22 in the state. (ANI)

