Women Bharat Jodo Yatris feel empowered marching in day-long foot march dedicated to them

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], January 9 (ANI): All the women Bharat Yatris, accompanying Rahul Gandhi during the Haryana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was filled with bliss and a sense of empowerment as they participated in the foot march dedicated to them.

Parag Sharma, an Indian Youth Congress leader and a woman Bharat Yatri told ANI that she participated with her son and mother in today's all-women march, which is to empower women.

"Today's day was dedicated to women, many people are excited about this Yatra early in the morning. This is a wind of change and will also help take us all forward," she said.

When asked about the challenges she faced during the day-long foot march, dedicated to women, Sharma replied, "It is very challenging. I am a mother; today my son and mother also walked with Rahul Gandhi. Where there is a will, there is a way. When you give your best then others will also help. There is an inclusive approach to Yatra. Many are coming in this Yatra."

For Sharma, the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra is once in a lifetime opportunity and will cherish it throughout her life.



Another woman Bharat Yatri Nandita Hooda who is a native of Haryana started from Kanyakumari feels fortunate to travel with Rahul Gandhi.

"We all women participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra have been excited since the start of the Yatra, we initially faced issues while walking but now we are able to adjust. We saw people's support from the state to state. Lakhs of people met and gave lots of love. We felt so good about the interaction and the public awaited to see Rahul Gandhi. Rajiv ji gave Panchayati Raj which empowered us and we hope 33 per cent reservation Bill which is pending in Parliament if gets passed then we will be empowered us more," Hooda said.

When asked about the challenges faced, She firmly believes that women have full capacity to perform their duty despite the obstacles.

Congress MP Jothimani also took to Twitter on all women's walk day and said, "Today women walk in #BharatJodoYatra. Thank you @RahulGandhi ji for the unwavering commitment to creating a space for women."

Earlier in December when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.

A similar occasion was witnessed in November On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day. (ANI)

