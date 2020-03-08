Women cab drivers of Delhi NCR breaks stereotypes

New Delhi (India) March 7 (ANI): Breaking another barrier, women of Delhi NCR are breaking stereotypes and operating cabs and the all-women taxi service intends to make women feel safer in the national capital.

"I belong to a place where women are not allowed to go out. Hence working was a dream. Driving is always considered to be a man's job but my family supported me to work as a women cab driver," Arti, a woman cab driver with Women on Wheels, told ANI.

"I feel proud of myself when I drive at night. At times clients doubt my driving as I am very young, but when I drop them safely at their homes they feel proud of me, and that feeling is priceless," she added.

She said that women should be judged by their work.

"Because of my late working hours, some neighbours sniggered. I want to tell them that they should see my work and then only they will be able to send their girls out," she said.

Pinki, another cab driver, said she has been driving for the past three years.

"When I used to see other girls driving cars, I always yearned to drive cars but my family never wanted me to go for this profession."

"Now, everyone calls me Driver Sahab. I feel happy that I am able to support my family financially as our financial condition is not too good. Though #She Inspires Us campaign, Prime minister is trying to tell the world our hard work, struggles and success," she added.

Lata, a cab driver and a mother of three children, said that initially it was very difficult for her to manage work and family.

"But the kids believed in me and they supported me. For women, it's important to be financially independent. I ask all the women to believe in their self and work," she added.

Since the launch of #She Inspires Us campaign on Thursday, the campaign has been receiving a lot of support. Common people and political leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have tweeted under the hashtag #SheInspiresUS.

Indian Army and Central Railways have also shared several stories. (ANI)

