Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India] Jan 23 (ANI): At the Indira Gandhi International Airport here is an exclusive 'Women with wheels,' taxi service that is unique as it is operated by women drivers, for women.

The service, an initiative by 'Sakha cabs' was launched from the international airport from January 10 in a bid to make women feel safer.

The cabs are driven by women drivers and the services are also provided to only female commuters.

Speaking about the initiative, Arvind Vadera, CEO of the cab company told ANI, "On this concept, we have been working for last 10 years with the name of Sakha cabs, all the women drivers have been trained by our own organisation (Azad foundation). We trained them in driving, self-defence, personality development and English speaking for eight months. Once they completed their training, we gave them employment."

He said that 30 to 40 rides are being given by them on a daily basis.

"We are getting 30 to 40 rides in a day. As cabs are being driven by the women, the women commuters naturally feel safe in the cab. We have the panic buttons inside the cab, a man with the family and only women commuters are allowed for the ride," Vadera said.

He added that the women drivers who are working with his firm are very confident and willing to work at night.

Expressing happiness on being part of such a wonderful initiative, Pinki, a woman driver said: "I love driving. I do not care about whether its a day time or night. We get love and respect."

"When I sit on my driving seat, I feel no one can drive better than me. I feel so confident," she said. (ANI)

