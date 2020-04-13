Women caught on CCTV throwing plastic bags into houses in Kota after spitting on them

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): Some women were seen spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses in Kota district of Rajasthan on Sunday, allegedly in a bid to spread coronavirus.

"We received a complaint that some women were spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses of residents in an area in Kota. Municipal corporation machines have been called to sanitise the houses along with the area," a police official said.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

A resident of the area said that they saw some four or five women, along with some children, at around 11 am on Sunday, spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses.

'When we realised what they were doing, we called them but they immediately ran away. We then called the police and municipal corporation sanitisation machines were brought to clean the area," the local said.

He urged the people to stay alert about these incidents and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Police said the search for the women is underway but the CCTV footage is not clear enough to identify the accused persons.

According to the latest official update, as many as 796 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. (ANI)

