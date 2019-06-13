Women devotees conclude Mahi Sagar Ganga Parikrama padyatra

Banswara (Rajasthan) [India], June 12 (ANI): A total of 11,000 women from Rajasthan on Wednesday concluded a five -day long Mahi Sagar Ganga Parikrama padayatra, by offering prayers for good rainfall and prosperity in the state.

The women began their 120-kilometre long foot march from Bharat Mata Mandir on June 8 and finished it on June 12 with a closing ceremony at the Mahi Mata Temple.

The women participating in the mega event formed a 2.15 km long queue as they embarked on the 'Gangajal Kalash yatra' a spectacle that was perhaps the first time such an event was seen in the Vagad region of the Banswara district of the state.

Good rains, growth of crops along with peace and prosperity of the state were among the prayers offered by the women.

Over 22,000 devotees from about 22 districts of the state joined the end of the yatra , organized at the Mahi Mata Mandir near Gaiman Bridge. Devotees were also joined by more than 25 seers from various temples.

Traffic movement was suspended temporarily for the yatra. (ANI)

