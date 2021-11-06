Women empowerment essential for accelerated national progress: Venkaiah Naidu

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Underlining the importance of education of girls, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said women empowerment is essential for accelerated national progress.

Naidu launched a book on the life and parliamentary debates of Umar Alisha, the former pontiff of Sri Viswa Vignana Vidya Adhyatmika Peetham in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the event, the Vice President said, "The empowerment of women is essential for accelerated national progress." He also highlighted the importance of the education of girl child for the economic prosperity of the individual, family and the nation.

Naidu further paid rich tributes to Alisha for his contributions during the freedom struggle. Describing him as a humanist, Naidu noted Alisha's efforts in the literary and social sectors as well as for women's empowerment.

Referring to the spiritual outlook of Umar Alisha, the Vice President said that religious and spiritual leaders should take the message of 'service' to the common people.

"It should be conveyed to the people that spirituality and service are not separate, and they essentially seek social welfare," he added.

Naidu called upon the youth of the country to take inspiration from the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and strive towards a harmonious and inclusive society. He observed that building a society free of all kinds of discrimination is the real tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. (ANI)