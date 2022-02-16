Women entrepreneurs in Manipur expect more from local leaders than major national parties

Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 16 (ANI): As elections approach, Imphal's iconic all-women market, popularly known as Nupi Keithel or Ima Market, bears an indifferent, disillusioned look.

Most business people do not care who is voted for as they think it's going to make little difference to their lives.

The Ima Market (Ima is the Meitei word for mother) is a bustling place that sees an average daily footfall in thousands. Hence the lockdowns and the fact that almost no one used digital currency here till then inflicted heavy losses.

While the restricted cashflow, falling demand and weather-induced damages broke their backs, there was little help from the administration either in helping them get back on their feet, local residents said.

The market has around 3,000 stalls. It is split into two sections on either side of the road. Vegetables, fruits, fish and household groceries are sold on one side and exquisite handlooms and household tools on the other. Apart from it, many other women sell vegetables, Ngari, fermented fish and other local household items on the roadside.

Bande, who sells items that are used in Manipuri wedding rituals, said that they did not expect much from any government. For them, the BJP and the Congress are the same.

"During the lockdown, we didn't get any help from the government. We don't expect anything from them rather we are angry with them (government). I will vote for a new party," said Bande.

Another shopkeeper, Ranjana, who sells traditional eatable items used in Manipuri weddings, said that she also didn't expect much from any government because they are all the same. This time she would think twice before casting her vote. They expected a lot from governments but no one delivered.





Other shopkeepers who were in the business of selling 'prasada', food and water offered to a deity during worship (puja), said that during lockdown they were severely hit.

The temples were shut for a long time and such eatables could not be stored for long. They were left with no other option but to dump all food items on the roadside because there were no buyers.

Kiran Bala, who has been selling traditional Manipuri clothes for the last 14 years, earns to feed her son and daughter as her husband is jobless. She said that she was not much concerned about politics because politicians were all the same and none cared about the interests of the small stall owners.

"I didn't suffer much loss because clothes can be stored for long. When the market reopened after lockdown, the government had promised to provide loans for businesses but we haven't got any loans or help from the government," she said.

Every town in Manipur has its own version of Ima market.

Another shopkeeper, Thode, 76, who has been managing her stall of traditional Manipuri wedding clothes since 1974 said that she had seen several governments who often flattered to deceive but she would vote again this time.

"I will go to the party that will help us and look after us. I have seen this market changing several times. I request the government to provide help to shopkeepers who suffered during COVID-19," she said.

"Ima Market is a mark of respect to women. They are not only restricted to household work but they are the ones who run the entire house. After a long time I have come here as the market was under Covid-related regulations. I am happy to see the crowd is back in the market," said Sunindro, a visitor.

As per the electoral rolls of Manipur, female voters outnumber male electors. The state has a total of 19,58,087 voters, including 9,51,409 men, 10,06,581 women and 97 from the third gender. There are 55,172 more female voters as compared to males in the state.

This time during the election, 487 polling stations out of 2,968 polling stations will be all-women managed polling stations in Manipur. These polling stations would be largely secured by women security personnel. (ANI)

