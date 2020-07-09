Women from nationalist organisations planning to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with soldiers injured in Galwan, says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): This year Raksha Bandhan has a special significance for women of nationalist organisations like Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Himalaya Parivaar and Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch as they would be heading to Ladakh to tie Rakhis to soldiers wounded during June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese armies in Galwan valley.

This group would consist of women from across the nation who are planning for thanksgiving to soldiers at India's borders on Raksha Bandhan.

Patron and founder of these organisations is Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) senior functionary Indresh Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said women from these organisations are trying to get permission to visit soldiers injured in the Galwan valley clash. "They will also try to visit soldiers posted on borders with China, Pakistan and other nations," he added.

"We are planning to send one group that will go to Ladakh and this would include women workers from across the country. They will go after getting all the requisite permissions," informed Pankaj Goyal, general secretary Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch, an organisation headed by RSS functionary Indresh Kumar.

Meanwhile, smaller groups, following health guidelines amid Covid-19, will be visiting areas where armed forces are posted to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them, Kumar said.

The move has been proposed as an attempt to show that the nation is fully backing the men in uniform posted at borders.

"The attempt by these organisations will be to reaffirm the country's faith in the security forces manning our troubled borders," said Goyal who has informed that women workers would be visiting border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Punjab or Rajasthan to tie ' Raksha Sutra' to boost the morale of soldier.

This step is also expected to boost the morale of soldiers who are strongly defending the nation even in adverse circumstances. (ANI)

