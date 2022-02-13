Women get raped when they don't wear Hijab, says Congress leader Zameer Ahmed

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): Amid the ongoing hijab controversy, Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed on Sunday said Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam and 'women get raped when they don't wear Hijab'.

Zameer Ahmed while speaking to ANI said, "Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam. Girls, when they grow up, should cover their faces with veils to hide their beauty. I think that India has the highest number of rape cases in the world. What is the reason? The reason is that they don't cover their face. Wearing a hijab is not compulsory but this has been in practice for years."

The Congress leader was speaking in the context of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan saying that Hijab practice is not written in Quoran.



The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district. The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state. The Karnataka High Court on Friday uploaded the interim order passed in the petitions challenging the Hijab ban in colleges in the state. The hearing of the petitions will continue on February 14. (ANI)

