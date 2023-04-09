Women getting economically empowered through tea cultivation in tribal-dominated Jashpur district

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 9 (ANI): The tea being cultivated in the tribal-dominated Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh without the use of chemical fertilizer will soon be available across the state as well as India.

Usually, the name of Assam and the southern part of the country come to mind of anyone when talking about tea, but 20 members of two women Self Help Groups (SHGs) are working extensively on around 20 acres of land to harvest tea in the Jashpur district.

Currently, the aroma and taste of tea are spreading across Chhattisgarh. With the help of government and district administration, the members of women SHGs are carrying out the cultivation of tea on 20 acres of land without using chemical fertilizer and getting economically empowered.

There are several women in this group, who are not even literate and engaged in other works.

"We are extensively working to promote the cultivation of tea ongoing in the district as farmers are getting good prices for their harvesting. The administration has identified several locations in the district for the cultivation of tea and digging work for sowing of tea plantations has been completed in around 70-80 acres of land," said Jashpur Collector Dr Ravi Mittal.

He added that the plan is to ensure cultivation on 500 acres of land this time.

The Collector further informed that the climatic condition of Jashpur is well-suitable for the cultivation of tea. The initiative of the tea plantation is giving better employment opportunities to women here and this will result in their economic empowerment.

"The harvesting commenced in 2017. After plucking leaves, it is kept in the shed for around 18 hours for drying, and then its processing is carried out," said the Collector, elaborating that the tea is being sold under a brand named 'Sarudih Tea'

Meanwhile, he also explained how separate leaves are used for making green tea.

Earlier, I was working in-house and engaged in rearing goats, said an SHG member Vimla Ekta, adding that after engaging in tea cultivation, we become economically empowered. (ANI)