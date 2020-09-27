Women in Kerala thrash YouTuber, throw black ink on him for abusive remarks

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): After a man posted abusive remarks about women on his Youtube Channel, he was beaten up and black ink thrown on him by a group of women including dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and Kerala Police registered a case against both parties acting on separate complaints.

The incident happened on Saturday and a video blogger identified as Vijay P Nair who allegedly used abusive remarks against women on his YouTube channel has been booked by the Thiruvananthapuram Police. The police acting on a complaint of Vijay have also registered a case against the women who thrashed and threw black ink on the blogger.

A video of the women assaulting the blogger has been shared widely on online social media after the women in the group shared the incident live on Facebook.



Thiruvananthapuram city police have registered a case against dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmi, former reality show contestant Diya Sana and other woman in the group for causing hurt to blogger Vijay P Nair under the relevant sections of IPC for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

Police also registered a case against the blogger for misbehaving with the women who went to his place to question him about the abusive remarks he allegedly posted against them on his channel.

According to police the women- dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, former reality show contestant Diya Sana along with a group of women landed up at the house of Nair who runs a YouTube channel and thrashed him.

"Nair has been running this YouTube channel where he had published multiple videos with objectionable remarks against women. In some videos, he had made abusive remarks against prominent women without naming them. Later, he was seen apologizing to the women for making such comments in a Facebook video," Police said. (ANI)

