Women in Kozhikode South constituency happy to see two female candidates contesting for Kerala polls

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], March 21 (ANI) Women at Kozhikode South constituency were happy to see two female candidates contesting from their assembly seats and expected that issues related to women will be considered as they said that they did not feel safe here.

For the first time in 25 years, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has fielded a woman candidate Noorbina Rasheed who is facing another woman Navya Haridas, who is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. They will face male candidate Ahammad Devarkovil, who is contesting here from Indian National League (INL).

Noorbina Rasheed said that she will work for providing safety and security to women in her constituency.

One woman who was witnessing her rally at Kozhikode beach expressed hope on Noorbina that she will work on women issues.

The women of Kozhikode welcomed the decision of fielding the women candidates in the ensuing assembly polls and expressed their strong opinion on working for women empowerment in their assembly seat.



Pooja Joseph, a young lady, said, " The candidate must ensure financial independence to every woman in Kerala. I think it is the first and foremost thing to be done as a public representative."

Pooja Joseph stressed that the women legislator duties are to enquire if every woman is aware of their rights in society and to raise a strong voice against everything that promotes racism, sexism, casteism and domestic violence.

A similar opinion was also reckoned by another woman of Kozhikode, who was happy to see a female candidate from their constituency.

However, one woman at Sweetmeat Street named Sulekha was not happy with the party they are contesting from. Sulekha, who runs a small shop, said that the legislator should work on empowering women by providing some assistance.

She expressed her happiness with the manifesto of LDF which speaks for women empowerment. However, she expressed her unhappiness with contesting women candidates in her assembly as she did not support the party to which they belong.

Sreelaxmi, who has come for shopping at SM street, told ANI that women are facing so many problems and said that she is not satisfied with the government.

"The candidate whosoever wins in this assembly elections should address issues pertaining to women. The government should provide a safe environment to women in Kerala," Sreelaxmi said. (ANI)

