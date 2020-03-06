Women officials welcomed with flower, letter at Maha Secretariat ahead of Women's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Ahead of Women's Day, all women government officials were welcomed with a flower and a letter written by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Maharashtra Secretariat on Friday.

Officers from the Secretariat welcomed women on Friday, the last working day ahead of the Women's Day, which will be celebrated on Sunday.

In the letter, Thackeray wished all female employees for Women's Day.

"Your participation in the development of Maharashtra is very important. With your participation, we all together try to implement all the decision take for the people of Maharashtra," the Chief Minister stated.

International Women's Day will be celebrated worldwide on March 8. (ANI)

