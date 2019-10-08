Women participate in 'Sindoor Khela', bid adieu to Goddess Durga

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): As its time to bid adieu to Goddess Durga, women on Tuesday celebrated 'Sindoor Khela' on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi at a pandal in Chittaranjan (CR) Park in Delhi.

On Vijay Dashmi, the last day of Durga Puja, married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her followed by applying sindoor on each other's face.

A devotee, Nirmala told ANI, "Applying sindoor is important for all married women, on this occasion we embrace that by celebrating 'sindoor khela'. On this important occasion, we apply 'sindoor' on each other's face. It is believed that you will have a long-married life if you have more amount of sindoor on your face."

"Today is the last day of the pujo and the goddess is going to bid farewell with sindoor khela. I'm a Punjabi and really excited," said devotee, Anuradha Sehgal.

CR Park's pujo celebrations are known to be one of the best Durga Pujas across the national capital and is a major attraction each year.

The area which is famously known as mini-Kolkata is an amalgamation of bright colours and native culture. (ANI)

