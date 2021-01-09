Women pilots to operate inaugural Bengaluru-San Francisco flight of Air India

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): An all-women cockpit crew of Air India will operate the inaugural flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.



The minister said in a tweet that Air India's woman power flies high around the world and it was a historic inaugural flight between the two cities.

"Air India's woman power flies high around the world. All women cockpit crew consisting of Captain Zoya Agarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akanksha Sonawane, and Capt Shivani Manhas will operate the historic inaugural flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco," he said. (ANI)

