Women protest against CAA, NRC, NPR in Bengaluru

Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A group of women on Monday started a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) here near Bilal Masjid.

Members of the transgender community on Sunday had also taken out a march here to express solidarity with those protesting against CAA, NRC, and NPR.

The newly enacted law is facing stiff opposition across the country with some states including Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab refusing to implement it. Rajasthan, Kerala, and Punjab have also passed resolutions against the amended citizenship law in their legislative Assemblies.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)