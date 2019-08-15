Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Several women and children tied rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

School students from different age groups also tied rakhis on the wrist of PM Modi. Women from various culture tied rakhis and also gifted a painting to Prime Minister.

The students seemed excited as Prime Minister interacted with them. Differently-abled students also tied rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, Modi's 'rakhi sister', Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, tied rakhi and prayed for his good health and also hailed the new law to criminalize the practice of instant triple talaq.

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (ANI)