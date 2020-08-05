Women soldiers deployed for first time in Kashmir make positive impact: Assam Rifles

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): 'Rifle Women' deployed on duty for the first time in Kashmir have within a few days managed to make a positive impact on the local populace, the Assam Rifles said.
"Women soldiers of #AssamRifles deployed for the first time in Kashmir make a positive impact on the local populace in a matter of days. Smiling faces of locals is a testimony of professionalism of the Riflewomen of Assam Rifles," the Assam Rifles tweeted.
The 'Rifle Women' is an unit of the Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force of India. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2020 05:08 IST
