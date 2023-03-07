Women stabbed after failed snatching bid in Indore; 2 held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a woman was stabbed after failed attempt to snatch her gold chain and mangalsutra in the Annapurna police station area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The victim received minor injuries in the knife attack, the police said on Monday.

"The incident took place on Saturday morning, Purnima Vaidh and her friend had gone out for a morning walk when the three miscreants who tried to snatch the chain and mangalsutra from her neck stabbed Purnima," said additional DCP Abhinav Vishwakarma.



This incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed on the road, police said.

A robbery case has been registered on the victim's complaint.

The two accused have been arrested and the third is absconding, police said.

The arrested accused have been involved in chain robbery, and cases have been registered against them in the past as well.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

