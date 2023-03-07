Women staff replace male staff of CM Chouhan for a day to mark Int'l Women's Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): As a mark of International Women's Day, women staff worked in place of male staff of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

Since Holi is celebrated on International Women's Day this year and no work will be done on that day, therefore a day before it, the women worked as CM Chouhan's security, his personal staff, driver, photographer etc for a day.

Addressing the reporters here on Tuesday, CM Chouhan said, "Tomorrow is International Women's Day but due to Holi we are not organising any event on that day. So today itself, I wish all the sisters a very happy Women's Day. I believe that every day, every hour and every moment belongs to women. We have made efforts for qualitative improvement in their lives."

"I am satisfied that I have tried to do whatever can be done to improve the lives of women. Be it Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, maternity assistance, girl marriage scheme, education of daughters, 50 percent reservation in urban body elections, 50 percent reservation in recruitment of teachers 30 percent reservation in recruitment of police and Ladli Behna Yojana big step in this direction," Chouhan said.

"We have full faith in the abilities of women. They can also do security work with full responsibility and courage. That's why today the women would be together with me throughout the day in the form of drivers, personal staff, security and photographers. This is a big step towards women empowerment," he added.



Security officer for a day of CM Chouhan, ACP Crime Branch Bittu Sharma told ANI, "Due to Holi tomorrow, International Women's Day was celebrated in CM house today itself. Today, in place of the male officers, women officers would work right from driver to Personal Security Officer (PSOs). I am very happy to work for the Chief of the state and it is my third opportunity to serve him. Around 30 women security staff are deployed here."



Driver of CM Chouhan, Irshad Ali said, "I got this opportunity for the third time to drive for CM Chouhan. I feel very proud that we got such a chance on the occasion. We would work all day according to the schedule of the CM."

Photographer Bhawna Jaiswal told ANI, "I have been doing photography for the last 40 years. It is a very great day for me that I got an opportunity to be with CM Chouhan throughout the day. I thank him for providing this opportunity."



Public Relation Officer for the day of CM Chouhan, Bindu Sunil said, "It is a matter of happiness that I will take care of the public relations work of the CM Chouhan throughout the day. CM Chouhan has always been an inspiration for women. I am fortunate that I will work for his public relation work all day." (ANI)

