Women thrashed by neighbours while performing puja at home in Hyderabad, case registered

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Telangana police have registered a case on a complaint by a woman on Friday stating that her neighbours had brutally thrashed her while she was performing puja at her residence in Hyderabad.



According to the police, the victim, Kavitha stated that a neighbour, his father and mother brutally thrashed her and her 55-year-old mother. As a result, Kavitha sustained a head injury, police said.

"In the morning, while I was performing puja at my home, a neighbour along with his father and mother brutally thrashed me and my 55-year-old mother. I had to get nine stitches on my head. They intentionally quarrelled and started beating me later," Kavitha said.

The complaint was registered at Rajendernagar police station. (ANI)

