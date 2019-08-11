Women tie 'rakhi' to Navy officials in flood-affected Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Beaming with joy and hope after being rescued by Indian Navy personnel, some women in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district were seen tying 'rakhis' on the wrist of their 'saviours'.

Surrounded by floodwater and gripped with shortage of daily supplies, some women in Rajapur village expressing gratitude towards the security personnel tied them Rakhi.

This comes a few days before the Hindu festival of Rakshabandhan, on this day women tie Rakhi to their brothers.

Pictures of women tying 'rakhis' were shared by Navy spokesperson on Twitter which gained widespread praised by netizens.

"Heartwarming scenes witnessed in village Rajapur, Kolhapur as ladies tied 'Rakhi' to their Indian Navy brothers for fulfilling their 'dharma' by protecting them when all hope seemed lost," the spokesperson Twitter along with four photos featuring Navymen on a boat.

Over 15 teams of Navy have been carrying out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Kolhapur district.

Besides Navy, the Air Force, Army and personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also engaged in relief and rescue operations. (ANI)

