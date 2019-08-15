Women tie "rakhis" to BSF jawans at Attari-Wagah Border

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Women in tied 'rakhi' to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Attari-Wagah border here on the occasion of "Raksha Bandhan" on Thursday.

Women visited the border with bliss and joy and tied the rakhis on the wrists of security personnel as a gesture of gratitude.

Personnel were also greeted with sweets after the women tied Rakhi on their wrists.

As India also celebrates its 73rd Independence Day today, rakhi celebration elevated the happiness of the people. (ANI)

