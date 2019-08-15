Women tie "rakhis" to BSF jawans at Attari-Wagah Border

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Women tied 'rakhi' to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Attari-Wagah border here on the occasion of "Raksha Bandhan" on Thursday.

Women from different parts of the country visited the border with bliss and joy and tied the rakhis on the wrists of security personnel as a gesture of gratitude.

A woman from Pune speaking to ANI said, "I am really happy to be here at Attari-Wagah border, celebrating rakhi with personnel and I want to thank them for all their hard work and efforts that they are doing for the for the country."

Personnel were also greeted with sweets after the women tied Rakhi on their wrists.

As India also celebrates its 73rd Independence Day today, rakhi celebration elevated the happiness of the people. (ANI)

