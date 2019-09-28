Women were at the Centre of religion in Bharat: RSS functionary Krishna Gopal

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Krishna Gopal on Saturday said that women were at the Centre of 'dharma' (religion) in India and degeneration of 'dharma' has led to marginalisation of women in India.

Speaking at an event here, Gopal said, "Women were at the centre of dharma (religion) in Bharat. And degeneration of dharma led to the marginalisation of women in our country."

He also pointed out that the top Hindi scriptures including Rig Veda were penned by women.

"Our Richas of Rigveda were written by 26 women. The women used to conduct Yagyas. This was our culture. What happened to the status of women. Now let alone performing Yagya, they are barred from reading Vedas. This is the guilt of dharma," he said.

Citing examples from Vedas, the RSS functionary, who was speaking at an event at Teen Murti Bhawan on 'Dharm Ki Glani', said that women were the epicentre of dharma.

"We had women like Surya Savitri. She urged guests to see the bride's face and bless her. See the Ajanta and Elora caves. These are priceless things," he said

Without naming any religion, he indicated that outside forces may have been responsible for the current state of women in the country.

"Those who used to conduct Yagya went into Parda. This was prevalent in Northern India. You could not even talk to these women. Now again things are changing," said Gopal.

He pointed out that women have become socially, economically, and educationally backward. "This is Dharma Ki Glani," he said.

He stated that Hinduism was always a progressive religion with the provision of widow remarriage.

"Widow remarriage was a normal thing in our Vedas. How was it prohibited," he asked while raising questions over the present state of prevailing Hindu practices. (ANI)

