Patna (Burqa) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): JD Women's College in Patna has issued a direction to the students to follow the prescribed dress code on the campus while stating that wearing a 'burqa' in college is prohibited.
"All students have to come to college in the prescribed dress code, every day except on Saturday. Students are prohibited from wearing 'burqa' in college", reads a notice signed by the Principal and Proctor of the college.
The college administration has also imposed a fine of Rs. 250 for violation of the norm. (ANI)
Women's college in Patna issues dress code, prohibits burqa
ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2020 11:04 IST
