Women's commission member meets family of Sakinaka rape victim, DGP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): A member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday met family members of the 30-year-old woman who succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital on Saturday after she was raped and brutalized with rods.

The NCW team also met the acting Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey in connection with the case.

Speaking to reporters, Chandramukhi Devi, a member of the NCW team said," Firstly, we went to the victim's house and met the family members. Then we went to the Sakinaka police station and from there with the police officials, we went to the crime spot and from there we visited the Rajawadi hospital to speak with the doctors who treated the victim."



"Later today, we met the DGP Sanjay Pandey and urge him to get the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report as early as possible and file a charge sheet in a Fast Track court to speed up the investigation process and get the culprits punished," added Devi.



The NCW Member further said that they have requested the DGP to pay compensation of around Rs 10 lakhs from the Nirabhya fund to the victim's family and to also ensure that the family member of the victim gets a good education from a good school.

"We also requested the DGP to provide protection and a safer place to the women who are mentally ill including beggars and to start awareness programs through NGOs and other organisations and also to increase police patrolling in the city," added Devi.

This comes a day after the NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had taken serious cognizance of the matter and had said that a member will be sent to inquire if there is no development in the case.

The 30-year old woman raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The victim, who sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts, was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.

As per the information shared by the police on Friday, a PCR call was received at 3:30 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday that a woman was lying unconscious and covered in blood on Khairani Road in Sakinaka.

The police arrested the man accused of raping the woman and he was booked under Sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

