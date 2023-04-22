Women's Commission takes cognizance of minor girl gang-raped, murdered in North Dinajpur

New Delhi [India] April 22 (ANI): The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of a video which purportedly showed that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in North Dinajpur's Kaliaganj, West Bengal, said an official release on Saturday.

This comes after a Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. On Thursday, the locals found the body of the minor, who had gone missing. On Friday, locals staged a protest demanding justice for her.

According to the release, NCW has come across a Twitter post wherein a video has been shared alleging that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in North Dinajpur's, Kaliaganj, West Bengal.

"Further, in the video police can be seen dragging the body of the victim ruthlessly and inappropriately," added the release.

Informing about the response of NCW regarding the incident, the release said, "The Commission has taken cognizance of the reported crime. Considering the gravity of the matter, Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, West Bengal to personally intervene in the matter and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is conducted into the matter.

Further, the release also mentioned that the Commission has sought an FIR and asked for detailed action against the accused.

"The Commission has also sought that an FIR under relevant sections must be invoked if the allegations levelled are found to be true. Also, stringent action must be taken against erring police officers for dragging the body inappropriately," read the release.

"A detailed action taken must be apprised to the Commission within three days", further added the release. (ANI)