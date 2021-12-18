Women's constitutional rights should not be influenced by 'Talibani thinking', says Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Hitting back at the criticizers of the Centre's decision to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the constitutional rights of women in India should not get influenced by 'Talibani thinking'.

This country is run by constitutional principles, he added.

"I am shocked and surprised to know that some people are slamming this decision as they feel that a girl would become rogue if the age of marriage is raised to 21 years. This kind of thought process can only be termed as 'Talibani thinking' rather than Indian thinking," Naqvi said while addressing the minority day celebration in Delhi.

"The constitutional rights of a woman, women empowerment, women's respect in this country must not be influenced by 'Talibani thinking'.This country is run by constitutional principles," he stated.

"There is a need for social empowerment along with educational empowerment for women, " he added.

"A lot of countries including the Islamic countries have brought changes in the marriage provisions to empower women," he stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet cleared a proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21. The government is likely to propose a bill in Parliament during the ongoing winter session. (ANI)