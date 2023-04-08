"Women's education will happen only with support of YSR", TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] April 8: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subbareddy on Friday participated in YSR Asara Week celebrations for Self Help Societies and said that women's education will happen only with the support of YSR.



City Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector Dr A Mallikarjuna, Members of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana, Nedcap Chairman KK Raju, MLA Nagireddy, MLC Varudu Kalani along with YSRCP city president Panchkarla Ramesh Babu participated during the YSR Asara Week celebrations at DLB sports ground on Friday evening.



On this occasion of YSR Asara Week, TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy said that the State Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is implementing women's welfare schemes with the belief that when women grow economically, society and the country will develop.

"Today on the occasion of YSR Asara Week, 33,249 members of SHG 3,223 groups under Uttara Constituency will be credited Rs.20.30 crore in their bank accounts," said Subbareddy.

"State CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that as part of Navaratna, the third tranche of YSR Asara is being deposited to the SHG groups, and it is our CM Jaganmohan Reddy who is doing special work for the advancement of women in the history of the country," he added.



He said that through the secretariat system introduced by the Chief Minister, every scheme will receive welfare schemes at the doorstep of the poor.

On this occasion, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari said, "CM Reddy is biased towards women and for their advancement, many welfare programs are being undertaken to bring them up."

"The welfare schemes introduced by Jagan Mohan Reddy are being received by every poor person," he said.



Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector Dr A Mallikarjuna said, "450 crores of relief funds have been distributed in the district so far in three instalments. 60 crores have been distributed in North Constituency alone."

"This scheme will be very useful to increase the livelihood of women," he added.

Members of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana said, "CM Jaganmohan Reddy has fulfilled every promise made as part of the Navaratna scheme. All women should develop economically through the support of YSR."

Addressing people on the occasion, Nedcap Chairman KK Raju said, "Chief Minister Reddy is partial to women and has introduced many welfare schemes for the development of women. He has registered 30 lakh houses in the name of women for the poor who have no houses in the state."

"This government is providing free education to every family from primary education to higher education. Seven Urban Primary Center Health Centers with all facilities have been started in the North Constituency," he added. (ANI)

