Women's empowerment: 'Sakhi Sangh' operating pay and park facilities in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): In a bid to empower underprivileged women, the department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has given an opportunity to them to operate pay and park facilities at several locations in the city.

The women from Sakhi Sangh, a self-help group, hand over parking tickets to vehicle owners. The money they earn helps them meet their needs.



"I am able to support my family now with the money I get. So far, I have paid for my son's education and have been saving up my daughter's marriage," Indra, one of the women who is managing the facility, told ANI.

The initiative is now proving to be a catalyst for the economic empowerment of the women of Sakhi Sangh. (ANI)

