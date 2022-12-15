Women's panel takes cognizance of Dwarka acid attack, asks police to take strict action

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, on Wednesday, taking cognizance of the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl has written to the Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi to intervene in the matter and to ensure FIR and arrest of the accused at the earliest, as per a press note.

The Press Note by the Commission reads, "NCW has come across reports of a 17-year-old girl, who has been hospitalized with serious injuries after two men on a bike threw acid at her in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. The victim is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital".

It further reads, "The Commission is concerned with the horrific crime and the unregulated sale of acid due to which such crimes remain unabated".

Informing about the action taken, the Press Note further noted, "The Commission took cognizance of the matter and constituted a 4-member team which visited the victim at Safdarjung Hospital. The team also interacted with the victim's father".

"The Medical Superintendent at Safdarjung assured that the eye examination will be undertaken at the earliest. He also informed that the victim has 7 to 8 per cent burns and that her condition is stable at present", the Press Note further reads.

Notably, the Chairperson of NCW, Rekha Sharma has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to personally intervene in the matter and to ensure FIR and arrest of the accused at the earliest.

"The Commission has also taken up the matter with Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for compensation to the victim", the Press note further noted.

Rekha Sharma, in a conversation with ANI about the matter, stated, "This kind of attack on a little girl is harrowing", and added, "as soon as the news came, we sent our team to the hospital".

"Our team is there to help fully", she further said, and added, "I feel that somewhere in the society, the families do not teach their boys, how to respect girls".



"There is a reason for this type of acid attack and society is very much responsible, the police will take action, but it is essential to change society", she said further.

Speaking about the victim of such attacks, she said: "Such attacks on minor girls are severe because of the unbearable pain the victim suffers, one cannot even imagine the pain she must be going through".

She further assured, "Our priority is that the victim should get complete help, whether it is compensation or treatment. My team will make sure that she gets free treatment".

"Her family should get help, and strict action should be taken against the accused", she further added.

Notably, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Dwarka district area. The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

"The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on," Delhi Police said.

The father of the victim said, "My two daughters were going to school at 7:29 am, but later around 7:35 am my younger daughter returned home and told me that two boys have thrown acid on her elder sister. The accused had their face covered which can be seen in a CCTV footage."

Her condition is not good and we are very worried. We have spoken to the police, the father added.

The mother of the victim said, "My younger daughter came rushing and told me that acid was thrown at her elder sister. her condition is not good." (ANI)

