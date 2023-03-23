Women's safety is "top priority", says Uttar Pradesh ADG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the "Mahila Sashaktikaran" rally, Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that women's safety is state's "top priority".

Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar shared the department's roadmap to increase women's participation in the police department.



"Recruitment is being done for more participation of women in the department and women's help desks have been set up in state police stations with CCTV surveillance", said the ADG while addressing a press conference. He also stressed on women's safety issues and said it's a "top priority".

Talking about the campaign and scheduled programs for the day he said, "Mission Shakti campaign is being run since October 2020. In this connection, special rallies have been started at two places today and will run from east to west on two major routes."

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi flagged off a rally from East of Balrampur. The rally is being organized in coordination with women and child protection. DGP has given instructions, and route arrangements have been made for the same, told ADG. (ANI)

