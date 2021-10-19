Women's strength and sympathy can bring a revolution, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that if any women want to bring a change in society by contesting an election, she can join the Congress, and women's strength and sympathy can bring a revolution.

The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI here in Lucknow, Vadra said, "Women are contributing to society, be it as a teacher or an Aanganwadi worker. If any women want to bring a change in society by contesting an election, she can join us. I believe that women's strength and sympathy can bring a revolution in the society."



"In Uttar Pradesh, the definition of power is clearly visible through the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We are hoping that in 2024, we will try our best to extend this reservation to 50 per cent. This is the beginning. I strongly believe that women should represent and should bear the political power."

Regarding whether she would contest from Raebareli or Amethi in the upcoming State Assembly polls, Vadra said, "One day you have to contest, though I have not taken a decision yet. No answer for the time being. Will see later."

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference, Vadra said, "The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in upcoming assembly polls in the state. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion."

Vadra is the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

