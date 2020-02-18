Won't allow anti-CAA, other political messages on floats at Goa Carnival, says State Tourism Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Tuesday said that the state government will ensure that no political message, including that of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), will be allowed on the floats at the Goa carnival.



"The Goa government will keep a strict watch to ensure none of the floats at the carnival here have anti-Citizenship Amendment Act or other such political messages," Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister told ANI.



The main float parade is slated for February 22 in all the major cities of the state including the capital city Panaji.

The statement comes at the backdrop of the state government's decision to impose section 144 at a time when the 'Carnival', one of the most popular festivals in Goa is scheduled to begin in less than a week.

'Carnival', along with 'Shigmo' are the two major traditional Catholic and Hindu festivals respectively celebrated in the state.

Every year, hundreds of revellers including locals and tourists throng the annual Goa Carnival. (ANI)

