Won't allow elements to disturb peace in Valley over Palestine situation: J-K Police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it is keeping a close watch on elements attempting to leverage the situation in Palestine to disturb peace and order in the valley and would not allow "cynical encashment" of the public anger to trigger lawlessness.

According to a statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, it is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley.



"We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. But Jammu and Kashmir police have a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well. It, however, would not allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets," the statement said.

"Expressing an opinion is freedom but engineering and inciting violence on streets is unlawful. All irresponsible social media comments that result in actual violence and breaking of law including COVID protocol will attract legal action," it said.

The J&K Police has sought the cooperation of the people in ensuring peace in the valley. (ANI)

