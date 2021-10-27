Won't allow paddy seeds to be sold even if you bring court orders, Siddipet District Collector tells seed distributers

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): A political controversy has erupted in Telangana over Siddipet District Collector Venkatrama Reddy's remarks against the sale of paddy seeds in the district.

In a video gone viral, the District Collector is heard saying that he will not allow paddy seeds to be sold even if seed distributors bring court orders.

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy demanded immediate action against the official for his remarks.



The collector was addressing a meeting with Revenue, Agricultural department officials and private seeds distributors.

"I am saying that in the district if I get to know that any seed distributor sells paddy seeds to farmers, then his shop will be seized and if you even bring order from Supreme Court, I will not let your shop open until I am sitting in this collector's chair. No question of opening the shop, if you get recommendations as well," he is heard as saying.

Revanth Reddy alleged the Collector had threatened to take action against the officials also.

"Siddipet collector threatens to seize seed shops that sell paddy seeds & will not let them open even if they get orders from Supreme Court. He threatens to suspend officers too. Is the collector 'SUPREME' than the Supreme Court? I demand @TelanganaCMO to take immediate action," Revanth Reddy said in a tweet.

Telangana government apparently wants farmers to take to other crops also in view of record production of paddy in the Kharif season. (ANI)

