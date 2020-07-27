Won't be able to meet Priyanka Gandhi over tea due to ill health, says new occupant of Lodhi Estates bungalow Anil Baluni

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The new occupant of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's government bungalow, BJP leader Anil Baluni on Monday said that he would not be able to meet Priyanka over tea owing to ill health. Priyanka has invited Baluni, along with his wife, over tea.

Ahead of vacating her government bungalow -- 35, Lodhi Estates, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had invited BJP leader Anil Baluni, who has been allotted the premises for accommodation, along with his wife for a cup of tea. Vadra had been staying at the 35 Lodhi State bungalow since 1997.

In the reply letter to this, Baluni stated that because of illness and the coronavirus crisis, he is not stepping out of the house, therefore he will not be able to have tea with her. However, once he gets well, he will call Priyanka Gandhi at the same residence to have "Pahaadi food".

"Your letter was received, you may not be aware that I have returned to Delhi after cancer treatment and the doctors believe that I should remain in isolation at home for some more time. Thank you for inviting me for tea, After shifting to 35 Lodi Estates, I will invite you for a family meal during which you will be served traditional dish of Uttarakhand--Manduve Roti, Jhangore kheer, Pahadi Raita, Bhatt's Chutkani. Thank you again for inviting me," Baluni wrote in the letter.

"Talked to Anil Baluni and his wife today. I pray to God for his good health and happiness. While congratulating them for the new house, I hope that they too get as much happiness in this house as I and my family have received," Priyanka tweeted on Monday evening.



According to the sources, Priyanka was also afraid that she might be held responsible for any loss of property at her residence before she leaves and Baluni comes.

Priyanka will reside in Gurugram for the time being, but the agreement for a rental house in Delhi has already been made three days ago which will take 15 days to get ready and after that, she will shift there.

At present, all the items of Priyanka's Lodhi Estate house have been kept at 10, Janpath which will be kept at Priyanka's Delhi residence once it is ready to move-in.

It's important to note that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had given a notice to the Congress leader to vacate the accommodation after her Special Protection Group (SPG) protection was withdrawn by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Several Congress leaders had objected to the decision and urged the Centre to revoke the decision after the order came out earlier this month.

Vadra had been asked to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi by August 1 with a government notice stating that her allotment stands cancelled from July 1.

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from July 1. One month concessional period on the same rent up to August 1 is allowed as per rules," said the ministry's notice.

It further added that any stay beyond August 1 by her would attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules. (ANI)

