Won't be any disruption in supply of dairy products: Patanjali

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): There will not be any disruption in the supply of milk products of Patanjali, said SK Tijarawala, spokesperson of Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL) in a tweet on Wednesday.

"During the 21 days lockdown, the supply of Patanjali dairy products will continue uninterrupted in all states," Tijarawala tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: "Though we have to remain in our houses during the 21 days lockdown period, it is necessary for us to supply the dairy products. As per the orders by Ramdevji, we are working day and night to produce medicines and consumable items." (ANI)

