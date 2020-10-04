Won't contest elections from seats where BJP is in fray: LJP

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party Bihar Pradesh Parliamentary Board president Raju Tiwari on Sunday said that the party will not contest seats where BJP will be contesting.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "There is a wave of happiness among the workers with the party's decision. As there is BJP at the centre in power, same way party wants BJP-LJP's government in Bihar."

Tiwari said that where BJP candidate will be contesting, LJP candidate will not fight from that seat.

"From now onwards, party workers will be engaged in preparation of the election and we will not contest the poll where BJP candidate will be fighting. We will contest on remaining seats," Tiwari said.



He said that party's slogan is 'Bihar First and Bihari First' and we will work towards it.

"Our party slogan is 'Bihar First and Bihari First' so all the party workers will achieve this agenda and will work for the progress of Bihar," he said.

"The leaders of JDU say that our alliance is with BJP, so we also say that we are in alliance with BJP," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Janshakti Party decided not to contest the upcoming Bihar elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United), without ruling out the possibility of forming a BJP-LJP government in the state.

According to LJP National General Secretary Abdul Khaliq, they decided against participating in the fray with the JD(U) because of their ideological differences. Also, the party was not willing to back down on the issues it has been raising through its "Bihar first, Bihari first" campaign for over a year. (ANI)

