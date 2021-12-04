Won't go back unless cases against farmers are withdrawn, says farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal Singh said on Saturday said that the farmers will continue protesting unless cases against farmers are withdrawn.

While speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Leaders of all farmer organisations said that they won't go back unless cases against farmers are withdrawn. Today a clear cut signal has been sent out to the Government that we're not going to take back the agitation unless all cases against farmers are taken back."

After the meeting, it was announced that SKM has formed a five-member committee to hold talks on the aforementioned demands with the Centre, which will comprise farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Yudhvir Singh and Ashok Dhawale.



"This 5-member committee will in turn also decide on state-level teams that might have to work along with some state governments on some of the issues above," added the statement by the coalition of farmer unions.

The next meeting of SKM has now been fixed for December 7.

Earlier in the day, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had said that the talks between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and farmers, which was held on Friday remained inconclusive.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). (ANI)

